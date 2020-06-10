Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,918,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Visa by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 38,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.48. 7,848,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $387.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.