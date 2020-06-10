Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,470,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 14th total of 20,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 4,339,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,032. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

