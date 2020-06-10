Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 9,203,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

