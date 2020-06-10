Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s businesses have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The company closed its domestic parks and hotels indefinitely, suspended cruise line, halted film and TV productions and shuttered retail stores in mid-March. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a significant headwind. However, the company is expected to benefit from the growing popularity of Disney+ owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering despite stiff competition. Disney also has a strong slate of movie releases, which is a key driver. The opening of the Shanghai Disneyland theme park is a positive. Moreover, resumption of NBA at Walt Disney World in Florida during July is a key catalyst. Notably, Disney’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.89. 10,875,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,499,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

