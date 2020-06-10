Wavesbet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,086.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $67,820.06 and approximately $24,086.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010342 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00089084 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official website is wavesbet.io . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

