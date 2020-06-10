Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the May 14th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WSTG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

In related news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $59,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.