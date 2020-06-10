WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.2% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 368,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

WEC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.71. 1,007,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,427. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

