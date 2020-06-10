Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 17,354,482 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.87% of Exelon worth $2,462,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $373,127,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 48.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $310,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 8,016,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,815. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

