Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,460,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.94% of American Tower worth $3,801,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.86.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.34. 1,563,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,191. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

