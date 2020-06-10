Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,924,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,502,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.60% of CVS Health worth $1,241,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

