Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,542,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,317,380 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.55% of Intel worth $3,547,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 521,586 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

