Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,211,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $14.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,466.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,366.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,341.58. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $991.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

