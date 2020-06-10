Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,765,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,021,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,533,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,892,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.36. 5,210,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,719. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

