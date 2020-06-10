Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.25 Billion Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,246,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

DUK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. 2,616,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,150. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.