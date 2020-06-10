Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.05 Billion Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.75% of Global Payments worth $2,051,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,889. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

