Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,845,013 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,825,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,439,000 after purchasing an additional 331,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. 145,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.