Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,964,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,477,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,071,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Cim LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,788,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

