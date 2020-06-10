Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,984,296 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.28% of Chubb worth $2,662,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.87.

CB stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,910. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

