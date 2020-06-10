Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Down 64.9% in May

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 14th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WSTL traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 120,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Westell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

