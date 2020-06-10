Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,830,256 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.26% of Western Midstream Partners worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 3,766,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.