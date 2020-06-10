Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stake Increased by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 143.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth $72,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $60,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 2,531,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,529. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

