Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $112,106.91 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,646.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,921. The company has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 131.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 497,934 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 364,718 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $5,957,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 112,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush cut their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.