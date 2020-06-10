Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the May 14th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WINS traded up $12.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184. Wins Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wins Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

