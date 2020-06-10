Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) shares traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $19.87, 4,866,025 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,155,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

