Zacks: 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 111 an industry rank of 59 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 111 comprises approximately 2.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC owned 0.90% of 111 worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 37,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. 111 has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.61 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

