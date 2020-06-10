Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to announce $1.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $90,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $29.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.76 million, with estimates ranging from $78.22 million to $190.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIMT shares. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,581,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 952,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

