Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.57. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million.

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 132,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,895. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

