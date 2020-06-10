Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,154. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

