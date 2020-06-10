Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to announce $40.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.27 million. Ooma posted sales of $37.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $162.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.10 million to $162.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $174.67 million, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $176.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $161,421. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 179,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,220. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

