Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report $477.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $484.08 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $513.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,951. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.99.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

