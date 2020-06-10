Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

