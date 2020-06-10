Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). Senesco Technologies reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Senesco Technologies.

Get Senesco Technologies alerts:

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Shares of ELOX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Senesco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senesco Technologies (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senesco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senesco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.