Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $346.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the highest is $352.90 million. SPX reported sales of $372.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SPX stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 248,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

