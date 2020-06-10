Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 1,873,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,325. The stock has a market cap of $596.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

