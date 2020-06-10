Zacks: Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 1,714,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. George acquired 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Insiders have bought a total of 387,459 shares of company stock worth $1,272,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

