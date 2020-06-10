Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cyberark Software posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. 410,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,792. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $14,572,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

