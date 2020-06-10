Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce $85.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.92 million. Exponent posted sales of $100.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $374.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.53 million to $378.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $420.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.91 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $1,481,283. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Exponent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.73. 259,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,225. Exponent has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.