Zacks: Analysts Expect Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Luther Burbank posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

LBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 98,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director John C. Erickson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $303,270.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

