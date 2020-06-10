Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.26). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%.

PIRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

