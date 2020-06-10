Zacks: Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce sales of $563.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $555.71 million and the highest is $572.20 million. TEGNA reported sales of $536.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TEGNA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TEGNA by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

