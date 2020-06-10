Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.08. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $42,504,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

