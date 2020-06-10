Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

TopBuild stock traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.98. 406,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $134.75.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TopBuild by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

