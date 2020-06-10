Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Priority Technology an industry rank of 55 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.
PRTH stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 247,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Priority Technology Company Profile
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.
