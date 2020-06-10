Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Priority Technology an industry rank of 55 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southside Capital LLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTH stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 247,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

