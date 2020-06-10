Zacks: Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Given $2.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aytu Bioscience an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AYTU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 8,844,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,135,741. The company has a market cap of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.99.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 172.62% and a negative return on equity of 107.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter worth $111,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter worth $30,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Bioscience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.