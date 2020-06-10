Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.12. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $2.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 896,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

