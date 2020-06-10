Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. Belden posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Belden by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 409,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,816. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.