Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will report $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $14.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $73.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.11 million to $75.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $88.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 2,630 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 0.60. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.