Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will report $19.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $27.27 million. Everi reported sales of $129.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $293.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $348.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $519.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,242. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.50 and a beta of 2.73. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

