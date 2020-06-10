Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 439,149 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 2,122,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,265. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.