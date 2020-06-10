Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 439,149 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 2,122,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,265. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

