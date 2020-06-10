Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post $19.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $39.23 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,498.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $21.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $41.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 1,567.56%.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

